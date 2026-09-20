Health Risks Explained: Why You Should Never Wrap Food In Newspapers

In a food-obsessed country like India, storing and carrying food can be a task. And one common way is newspapers. However, wrapping food in newspapers can put your health at risk. And this is what you need to do to keep the risks at arm’s length.

Impact on health

Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd, explains that newspapers are not meant or approved for direct contact with food. He says, “One meal wrapped in newspaper will not make someone ill, but the concern is repeated exposure. The danger increases in cases where hot, greasy, or moist food is put straight on the printed paper since the heat and oil promote migration of substances from the paper or inks into the food.”

In the short term, eating food wrapped in newspaper exposes one to harmful microbes, which may cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or stomach discomfort.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, sees the bigger worry as long-term exposure to the printing inks, dyes, and chemicals in newspapers. “Long-term exposure may potentially place stress on the liver and kidneys and, with repeated exposure, contribute to problems such as liver dysfunction or impaired kidney function.”

Alternatives to newspapers

Dr Badiger suggests that the most vital word is ‘food-grade’. “A material looking clean does not automatically make it suitable for direct food contact," he adds.

Food-safe paper or food packaging paper: Dr Badiger considers it a better option since it is designed for food packaging.

Baking paper or parchment: Dr Agarwal considers them well-designed for food contact, especially dry foods, sandwiches, and baked items.

Stainless steel boxes: This reusable option can hold cooked food.

Glass containers: Dr Badiger considers them good for storage and transportation of food, especially leftovers.

Food-grade plastic containers: These are appropriate when created and labelled for food contact and used as per the manufacturer’s directions.

Food-grade aluminium foil: Use it for the right foods, though it is not a universal answer for every type of food or storage condition. “But it helps protect food from moisture, air, and contamination, particularly during carrying and short-term storage,” Dr Agarwal mentions.

Reusable food-grade silicone bags/containers: Dr Agarwal mentions, “They are useful for carrying and storing food while reducing dependence on disposable wrapping materials.”

Tips for storing or carrying food

Dr Agarwal suggests allowing hot food to cool naturally before storing it, unless the container is designed for hot food storage. “Refrigerate perishable food promptly and avoid keeping it at room temperature for prolonged periods.”

Another suggestion is to avoid putting food directly on printed or recycled paper. Instead, opt for clean containers or food-safe wrappings.

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Dr Badiger is high on hygiene. This means not touching food with unwashed hands or using unwashed utensils to serve or store. “Raw and cooked foods should also be segregated. Second, temperature and storage time are equally important. Cooked and perishable foods should not be left at room temperature for long and must be refrigerated promptly. As a general food-safety measure, refrigerated food should be maintained at 5°C or below.”

Lastly, packaging protects food from outside contamination, but not bacterial growth if food is kept at the wrong temperature for long. About perishable food, the right wrapping matters, but also how one stores it.

Newspapers are good for reading the latest news or stories, but leave food storage or carrying to quality food-safe items.