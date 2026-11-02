'Sapai Ya Kasai Ko...': Yogi Adityanath Accuses SP Of Disrupting Festivals, Promises Strict Action Against Rioters - VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that if any 'Samajwadi Party member or butcher' had a problem with Durga Puja celebrations, they should stay at home.

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Addressing a public gathering in Gonda after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 69 development projects worth Rs 520.84 crore, Adityanath accused the previous SP government of encouraging lawlessness and disrupting religious festivals.

"During this year's Durga Puja, 67,000 idols were installed. There was no restriction on keeping idols at home. If any Samajwadi Party member or butcher has a problem, they should stay at home," he said.

CM warns against disrupting religious festivals

The Chief Minister also claimed that four crore people participated in the Kanwar Yatra under the BJP government, alleging that religious celebrations were restricted during the SP's tenure. He warned that anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony would face strict action.

Calling the Samajwadi Party a "curse for Uttar Pradesh", Adityanath alleged that its governments had encouraged riots, crime and harassment of women while undermining employment opportunities for the youth.

Development projects and welfare announcements

Highlighting the BJP government's development initiatives, he said Gonda and other districts in the Devipatan division had witnessed significant improvements in infrastructure, healthcare and education. He cited the establishment of medical colleges in Gonda and Bahraich and said projects worth thousands of crores had been approved for the region.

Adityanath also announced that the state government would provide one free LPG cylinder to beneficiaries ahead of Diwali. He further highlighted recruitment initiatives, claiming that thousands of appointments had already been made and more were in the pipeline.