Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan participates in WHO virtual information session on COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday participated in a virtual information session of World Health Organisation (WHO) on COVID-19, ahead of the Special Session of the WHO Executive Board.

The session was chaired by Jane Ellison, WHO's Executive Director, External Relations and Governance.

"Today, I participated in a WHO virtual information session on COVID-19 chaired by Executive Director, External Relations and Governance, WHO, Jane Ellison. Member States dedicated the session to preparations for the Special Session of the WHO Executive Board," Union Minister wrote on Twitter.