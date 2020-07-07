Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan orders official inquiry into 'suicide' of journalist Tarun Sisodiya

A 37-year-old journalist, identified as Tarun Sisodiya, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi committed suicide by reportedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on Monday afternoon. He was then rushed to the ICU, however, he succumbed to the injuries later.

Sisodiya was admitted to the hospital on June 24 for COVID-19 and was making significant recovery, the hospital said in its statement.

"While he was in JPNATC for treatment of COVID-19, he was having bouts of disorientation for which he was seen by a neurologist and psychiatrist and put on medication. The family members were regularly counselled regarding his condition," AIIMS said.

"Tarun ran out of his room on Monday afternoon. Attendants ran after him and tried to stop him but he ran to the fourth floor where he broke the windowpane and jumped put," the hospital added.

Incidentally, the Delhi-based journalist had texted "Murder ho sakta hai" on a WhatsApp group of journalists.

Journalist Mausami Singh posted the screenshot of his text and wrote, "AIIMS statement on Tarun Sisodia's death and his whatsaap message in a group few days ago that he could be murdered #JusticeForTarunSisodia. Truth needs to be investigated."