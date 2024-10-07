 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 Event In Delhi Today
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 Event In Delhi Today

According to a Defence Ministry release, DefConnect 4.0 marks a milestone in India's defence innovation journey, bringing together the Armed Forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), industry leaders, innovators, start-ups and MSMEs, academia, incubators, investors and policymakers.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 at an event in Delhi on Monday as a significant step towards advancing indigenous innovation and celebrating the growing defence ecosystem of the country.

Organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence - Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment, the event is expected to bring together armed forces, defence PSUs, innovators and policymakers to discuss ways to advance indigenous innovation.

About DefConnect 4.0 Event

The event will feature an exciting Technology Showcase, presenting iDEX innovators with a unique opportunity to exhibit their cutting-edge technologies, advanced capabilities and ground-breaking products.

This showcase is designed to engage a diverse audience of stakeholders, fostering collaboration and sparking dialogue that drives innovation forward with a focus on forging powerful collaborations.

This showcase is designed to engage a diverse audience of stakeholders, fostering collaboration and sparking dialogue that drives innovation forward with a focus on forging powerful collaborations.

DefConnect 4.0 will feature launches and announcements by the Defence Minister, alongside interactive and engaging sessions featuring industry leaders and defence stalwarts.

The event will also include a themed session focusing on recent budget announcements, key takeaways for the defence innovation ecosystem, and the latest initiatives in the semiconductor domain.

Till date, iDEX has launched 11 editions of Defence India Start-up Challenges and has garnered over 9,000 applications.

"It is currently collaborating with more than 450 start-ups/MSMEs on important projects. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, iDEX continues to provide a unified platform for various stakeholders in the defence and aerospace sectors, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," the Ministry said.

