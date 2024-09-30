'Pray Mallikarjun Kharge Lives For 125 Years And Modi Is PM Till Then': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes On Congress President; Watch Video

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a rally in Haryana on Monday (September 30) | X | ANI

Senior BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (September 30) hit out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in his own inimitable way for the latter's comment at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge on Sunday (September 29) fell ill at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua but got back on his feet and said, "I am 83 years old, I will not die so soon. I will not die before Narendra Modi is removed from power."

However, Kharge's comment came under attack from the BJP leaders who on one hand wished for the good health of Congress president and on the other hand criticised him for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leaders pointed out how Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday evening to enquire about his health. Several BJP leaders also pointed out that while the Prime Minister was "concerned" about the health of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress leader was making comments against the Prime Minister.

Speaking on the topic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I pray that Mallikarjun Kharge lives for 125 years, as that is the highest age one can attain in Kalyuga. Kharge ji should live for 125 years and Modi should be the Prime Minister till then," said Rajnath Singh.

Singh was speaking at a rally in the poll bound state of Haryana on Monday (September 30).

