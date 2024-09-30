 'Pray Mallikarjun Kharge Lives For 125 Years And Modi Is PM Till Then': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes On Congress President; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Pray Mallikarjun Kharge Lives For 125 Years And Modi Is PM Till Then': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes On Congress President; Watch Video

'Pray Mallikarjun Kharge Lives For 125 Years And Modi Is PM Till Then': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes On Congress President; Watch Video

Speaking on Kharge's remark, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I pray that Mallikarjun Kharge lives for 125 years, as that is the highest age one can attain in Kalyuga. Kharge ji should live for 125 years and Modi should be the Prime Minister till then," quipped Rajnath Singh. He was speaking at a rally in the poll bound state of Haryana on Monday (September 30).

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a rally in Haryana on Monday (September 30) | X | ANI

Senior BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (September 30) hit out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in his own inimitable way for the latter's comment at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge on Sunday (September 29) fell ill at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua but got back on his feet and said, "I am 83 years old, I will not die so soon. I will not die before Narendra Modi is removed from power."

However, Kharge's comment came under attack from the BJP leaders who on one hand wished for the good health of Congress president and on the other hand criticised him for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leaders pointed out how Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday evening to enquire about his health. Several BJP leaders also pointed out that while the Prime Minister was "concerned" about the health of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress leader was making comments against the Prime Minister.

Read Also
Video: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Faints While Addressing Election Rally In J-K's Kathua
article-image

Speaking on the topic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I pray that Mallikarjun Kharge lives for 125 years, as that is the highest age one can attain in Kalyuga. Kharge ji should live for 125 years and Modi should be the Prime Minister till then," said Rajnath Singh.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Excise Department To Probe Into Liquor Shop Violations At Housing Society In Panvel
Navi Mumbai: Excise Department To Probe Into Liquor Shop Violations At Housing Society In Panvel
IND vs BAN Kanpur Test: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel & Yash Dayal Released From Team India For Irani Cup 2024
IND vs BAN Kanpur Test: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel & Yash Dayal Released From Team India For Irani Cup 2024
Mumbai Records Over 1 Lakh Property Registrations Till September In 2024: Report
Mumbai Records Over 1 Lakh Property Registrations Till September In 2024: Report
Mumbai: SBI Funds Management Ltd Purchases Office Units At BKC For ₹103 Crore
Mumbai: SBI Funds Management Ltd Purchases Office Units At BKC For ₹103 Crore

Singh was speaking at a rally in the poll bound state of Haryana on Monday (September 30).

Read Also
'Absolutely Distasteful & Disgraceful: Says Home Minister Amit Shah Hits Back At Mallikarjun Kharge...
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to check on his health after Kharge fell ill during an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Sunday. Kharge was addressing the public rally in the Jasrota area of Kathua when he experienced mild discomfort.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pray Mallikarjun Kharge Lives For 125 Years And Modi Is PM Till Then': Defence Minister Rajnath...

'Pray Mallikarjun Kharge Lives For 125 Years And Modi Is PM Till Then': Defence Minister Rajnath...

Uttar Pradesh: 52,000 State Govt Employees Yet To Disclose Property Details

Uttar Pradesh: 52,000 State Govt Employees Yet To Disclose Property Details

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 30, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 30, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Video: Man Electrocuted, Another Severely Burned After Iron Ladder They Were Carrying Comes In...

Video: Man Electrocuted, Another Severely Burned After Iron Ladder They Were Carrying Comes In...