Union Cabinet approves new education policy; HRD Ministry renamed as Ministry of Education

The Union Cabinet has approved the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) which will replace the existing National Policy on Education which was first formulated in 1986 and last modified in 1992. The announcement will be made at a press conference today (Wednesday) at 4 PM.
This new education policy aims to revamp of all aspects of Indian education structure, to regulate and govern, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st-century education, while remaining consistent with India’s traditions and value systems, a report said.
Also, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been renamed as the Ministry of Education (MoE). The announcement will be made later today.
The new education policy aims to universalize the pre-primary education by 2025 and provide foundational literacy and numeracy for all by 2025.
It also aims to give students flexibility and choice of subjects to study across the arts, humanities, sciences, sports, and vocational subjects.
There will also be regular periods in physical activity and exercise, including sports, games, yoga, martial arts, dance, gardening, and more.
“More than three decades have passed since the previous policy was formulated. Keeping in mind the changes, new education policy is needed. It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all, this making India a global knowledge superpower”, a government statement had said earlier.
"The focus was on bringing uniformity in education, providing universal access to quality education and improving the quality of elementary education through a new national curriculum framework," the statement added.