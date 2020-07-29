Union Cabinet approves new education policy; HRD Ministry renamed as Ministry of Education

The new education policy aims to universalize the pre-primary education by 2025 and provide foundational literacy and numeracy for all by 2025.

It also aims to give students flexibility and choice of subjects to study across the arts, humanities, sciences, sports, and vocational subjects.

There will also be regular periods in physical activity and exercise, including sports, games, yoga, martial arts, dance, gardening, and more.

“More than three decades have passed since the previous policy was formulated. Keeping in mind the changes, new education policy is needed. It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all, this making India a global knowledge superpower”, a government statement had said earlier.

"The focus was on bringing uniformity in education, providing universal access to quality education and improving the quality of elementary education through a new national curriculum framework," the statement added.