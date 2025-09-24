 Union Cabinet Approves 78-Day Productivity Linked Bonus Worth ₹1,865.68 Crore For Railway Employees
Union Cabinet Approves 78-Day Productivity Linked Bonus Worth ₹1,865.68 Crore For Railway Employees

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Union Cabinet approves 78-day bonus for over 10 lakh railway employees ahead of festive season | File Photo

In recognition of the excellent performance by the railway staff, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs 1,865.68 crore to 10,91,146 railway employees.

Annual Festive Season Payment

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employee is made each year before the Durga Puja/Dussehra holidays. This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages is being paid to about 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.

Maximum Payable Amount Fixed

The maximum payable amount of PLB equivalent to 78 days’ wages for each eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951/-. The above amount will be paid to various categories, of railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guard), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff and other Group ‘C’ staff.

Strong Railway Performance in 2024-25

The performance of Railways in the year 2024-25 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1614.90 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 7.3 billion passengers.

