Union HM Amit Shah Sets 2027 UP Poll Tone In Lucknow, Attacks SP-BSP-Congress And Seeks Thumping BJP Majority Again

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday formally set the tone for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the state capital. | X @AmitShah

Lucknow: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday formally set the tone for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the state capital, launching a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress, and urging people to give the BJP another “thumping majority” in the next polls.

Party attack

Addressing a large gathering at the UP Day celebrations, Shah said SP, BSP and Congress were casteist and family-run parties which, according to him, could not ensure the welfare of the people. “Only the BJP can work for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh. In 2027, reject such parties and once again form a BJP government with a massive mandate,” he said.

आज लखनऊ में 'उत्तर प्रदेश स्थापना दिवस' के अवसर पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में प्रदेश सरकार की ‘सरदार पटेल औद्योगिक क्षेत्र योजना’ और ‘एक जनपद, एक व्यंजन योजना’ का शुभारंभ किया।



साथ ही, 'उत्तर प्रदेश गौरव सम्मान' सहित विभिन्न पुरस्कार भी वितरित किए। pic.twitter.com/587Jo5thdH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2026

Shah was in Lucknow to inaugurate the three-day UP Day programme being held from January 24 to 26. He began his speech with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and playfully prompted the audience to raise louder slogans, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath read out a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP appeal

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak credited Shah for the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and appealed to the public to ensure the party’s return to power in 2027.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of the ‘One District–One Cuisine’ initiative, under which each district of Uttar Pradesh has been linked with a signature traditional dish to give local food traditions a global identity. A short film on the initiative was screened at the main ceremony organised on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.

State honours

Five eminent personalities were conferred the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman for enhancing the pride of the state. Each awardee received Rs 11 lakh, a shawl, a memento and a citation. The honours were given to Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla for space science and exploration, Alakh Pandey for contributions in education, entrepreneurship and self-reliance, Rashmi Arya for education and innovation, Dr Hariom Panwar for literature, and Dr Sudhanshu Singh for work in the agricultural sector.

Under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, district magistrates of five districts were also honoured for better performance. The awardees included Dr Dinesh Chandra of Jaunpur, Ravindra Kumar of Azamgarh, Anunay Jha of Hardoi, Anupam Shukla of Ambedkarnagar and Mridul Chaudhary of Jhansi.

New scheme

Shah also launched the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’ scheme aimed at boosting employment opportunities and industrial development in the state.

Read Also UN Committee Intensifies Scrutiny of India Over Human Rights Concerns in Assam

The main function at Rashtra Prerna Sthal began with the singing of Vande Mataram, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. A theme song titled ‘Uttar Pradesh, Uttam Pradesh’ traced the cultural and developmental journey of the state.

Cultural show

The cultural segment turned the stage into a vibrant showcase of the state’s diversity, with artists presenting performances rooted in Braj, Bundeli, Awadhi and Bhojpuri traditions. The cultural confluence drew enthusiastic applause, reflecting the rich folk and classical heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

After the ceremony, Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly visited stalls displaying famous dishes from different districts. The two leaders were seen walking together along with the deputy chief ministers and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary. Shah briefly stopped at a Mathura peda stall, smiled, and then moved ahead, interacting with exhibitors showcasing the state’s culinary traditions.