 UN Committee Intensifies Scrutiny of India Over Human Rights Concerns in Assam
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsUN Committee Intensifies Scrutiny of India Over Human Rights Concerns in Assam

UN Committee Intensifies Scrutiny of India Over Human Rights Concerns in Assam

UN anti-racism body has flagged "racial bias" and systemic human rights concerns affecting Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and has sought answers from the government

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
NRC was a massive exercise in Assam in 2019 | Picture courtesy: Web

A United Nations anti-racism committee has intensified its scrutiny of India’s treatment of Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, citing a persistent lack of transparency from the government. 

According to a report in maktoobmedia  on Monday, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) expressed regret in a letter dated January 19, 2026 that New Delhi failed to provide detailed clarifications regarding a May 2025 inquiry into alleged human rights abuses. 

While the Indian government defended its legal framework, specifically the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the committee argued that this response did not address core accusations of racial bias within the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process. 

The UN body further highlighted a series of systemic grievances, ranging from violent forced evictions without compensation to a rise in state-sanctioned hate speech during the 2024 elections. 

FPJ Shorts
Female Foreign Tourist Meets Dy. CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai; Here’s What She Told Him – VIDEO
Female Foreign Tourist Meets Dy. CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai; Here’s What She Told Him – VIDEO
Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson's Latest Film Online?
Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson's Latest Film Online?
Navi Mumbai News: Star Air Suspends Services From NMIA A Month After Launch, Airline Says Halt Planned For Maintenance
Navi Mumbai News: Star Air Suspends Services From NMIA A Month After Launch, Airline Says Halt Planned For Maintenance
Only 58 Percent Of Uttar Pradesh Police Upload Property Details, Salary Withholding Threat Spurs Fresh Transparency Drive
Only 58 Percent Of Uttar Pradesh Police Upload Property Details, Salary Withholding Threat Spurs Fresh Transparency Drive

The committee identified critical procedural failures and legal ambiguities, such as the use of the undefined term "non-original inhabitants" and the suspension of Foreigners' Tribunal proceedings, which effectively stripped many residents of their right to contest their exclusion. 

Furthermore, the letter claimed that thousands have been forcibly displaced by "anti-encroachment" measures without being provided housing or compensation. 

In its communications, the committee noted that it has received insufficient information from the Indian government regarding these specific allegations or the status of investigations into violence and human rights violations against the community. 

Consequently, invoking Article 9(1) of the International Convention, the CERD has formally requested that India provide a detailed account of its efforts to address these human rights concerns in its upcoming periodic reports.

What is the NRC?

The NRC is a comprehensive government record designed to identify and document all legal Indian citizens while distinguishing them from unauthorised residents. 

The data from the final Assam NRC list, published on August 31, 2019, revealed that out of a total of 3.29 crore applicants who submitted over 6 crore supporting documents, approximately 3.11 crore people were found eligible for inclusion. 

This left roughly 19.06 lakh individuals excluded from the register, effectively placing their citizenship status in limbo. 

These excluded individuals are currently required to prove their citizenship before Foreigners Tribunals, where they must contest their exclusion within 120 days of receiving a formal rejection slip.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland's Record In T20 WC As ICC Officially Replaces Bangladesh
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland's Record In T20 WC As ICC Officially Replaces Bangladesh
VIDEO: Actor Kamaal R Khan's Face Fully Covered With Black Cloth As Mumbai Cops Escort Him Out Of...
VIDEO: Actor Kamaal R Khan's Face Fully Covered With Black Cloth As Mumbai Cops Escort Him Out Of...
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Man Who Alleged That Palaash Muchhal Was Caught Red-Handed With Girl Ahead Of...
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Man Who Alleged That Palaash Muchhal Was Caught Red-Handed With Girl Ahead Of...
If Foreign-Trained Doctors Accepted, Why Question Zero Percentile: Ex-Dean Of Mumbai's JJ Hospital...
If Foreign-Trained Doctors Accepted, Why Question Zero Percentile: Ex-Dean Of Mumbai's JJ Hospital...
Female Foreign Tourist Meets Dy. CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai; Here’s What She Told Him – VIDEO
Female Foreign Tourist Meets Dy. CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai; Here’s What She Told Him – VIDEO