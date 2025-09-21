Indian Railways Launches Time-Tabled Cargo Services To Boost Freight Efficiency And Industry Connectivity |

Indian Railways has taken a significant step in freight logistics by launching scheduled, commodity-specific, time-tabled cargo services, connecting key production and consumption centres across the northern region. These services aim to improve customer satisfaction, ensure reliable transit times and provide industry-aligned logistics solutions.

Faster Transit Times for Key Commodities

The newly introduced services include the Annapurna Service from Ludhiana to Varanasi, transporting foodgrains over 704 km in an average of 17 hours; Gati-Vahan Service from Farrukhnagar (Haryana) to Lucknow for automobiles, covering 557 km in 28 hours, down from the earlier 70-hour transit; Niryaat Cargo Service from Garhi to Mundra Port for containers, covering 1061 km in 32 hours; and Anantnag Cement Cargo Service from Roopnagar to Anantnag, transporting cement over 586 km in 31 hours.

Extensive planning and coordination were undertaken with freight stakeholders, including FCI, automobile operators, container train operators and adjacent railway zones, to chart suitable paths across inter-divisional and inter-zonal networks. Initially introduced as trial services, these time-tabled cargo trains have now stabilised and are operating efficiently.

Better Planning and Coordination

The feedback from customers has been highly encouraging. FCI appreciated the Annapurna Service for improving the dispatch of sponsored foodgrains from surplus areas of Punjab and Haryana to deficit regions in Uttar Pradesh, allowing better labour and truck planning at unloading points.

Maruti Suzuki Ltd. highlighted the Gati-Vahan Service’s reduction in transit time from 70 hours to 28 hours, helping ensure delivery commitments comparable to road transport. Exporters using the Niryaat Cargo Service reported transit times of less than 40 hours to Mundra Port, enabling timely coordination with ports and shipping companies. Cement firms welcomed the Anantnag Cement Cargo Service and the opening of the Anantnag goods shed, which streamlined labour and truck operations, boosting rake dispatches despite weather disruptions.

Commitment to Reliable Freight Movement

With scheduled timings and advance information on train arrivals and departures, these services are enabling better logistics planning for both consignors and consignees, enhancing predictability and efficiency. Indian Railways remains committed to strengthening freight connectivity and providing world-class, reliable services that support industry, trade and regional development.

