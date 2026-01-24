Bengaluru: 38-Year-Old Nepali Swiggy Delivery Partner Dies After Car Hits Scooter While Out Delivering Burger Order

Surender Bahadur | X/@sheenbrisal

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light in Bengaluru. A 38-year-old Swiggy food delivery partner was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The deceased has been identified as Surender Bahadur, a native of Nepal, according to NDTV.

He was near Bhattarahalli Signal in KR Puram at around 3:30 am and was on his way to deliver an order when a car reportedly rammed his scooter. Instead of stopping to provide assistance, the driver immediately fled the scene.

Bystanders who noticed Bahadur lying on the road rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved, as he had suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

Police personnel who arrived at the scene recovered the victim's damaged scooter. Inside the delivery bag, they found the final order Bahadur had picked up: a portion of Cheese Jalapeño Fries and a Veggie Supreme Burger.

The deceased had moved to Bengaluru about three years ago and was working as a delivery partner with Swiggy.

Police Action

A case has been registered at the KR Puram Traffic Police Station, and police have launched a search operation to trace the car and the driver.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the accident site and surrounding areas.