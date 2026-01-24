Union Home And Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Addressed The Inauguration Of The Uttar Pradesh Diwas Ceremony At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Diwas ceremony at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. Making an emotional and decisive appeal to the people of the state, the Home Minister said that in the coming elections, people should rise above caste divisions, completely reject dynastic parties and once again make the lotus of the Bharatiya Janata Party bloom.

He said there was a time when Uttar Pradesh was called a labour source state, but today it has become the force state of India’s economy.

Amit Shah added that for the development of Uttar Pradesh, the future of the youth and the security of the country, it is necessary to form the BJP government once again with a full and overwhelming majority.

“These dynastic parties—whether Congress, Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party—cannot ensure welfare in Uttar Pradesh. Welfare can be ensured only by the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

The Home Minister said Uttar Pradesh has always safeguarded the nation, and he felt proud that once again the flame of patriotism has been ignited in the state. Recalling 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022, he said the people of Uttar Pradesh supported the BJP, and the next year is an election year in which the state will once again have to take a decision to move in the right direction.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have worked to tap the full development potential of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi has connected the state with the National Highway network and Uttar Pradesh today has the highest number of airports in the country. A Defence Corridor has been established in the state, where BrahMos missiles are being manufactured, he added.

Amit Shah said the transformation visible in Uttar Pradesh today has a major contribution from the Yogi government. Corruption has been curbed, law and order has been strengthened, and schemes for the welfare of the poor have been implemented on the ground. He said the BJP government has ensured that every village receives at least 20 hours of electricity in 24 hours.

Keeping the upcoming elections in mind, the Home Minister reiterated that every voter should rise above caste, reject dynastic parties and once again make the BJP’s lotus bloom. On the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, he extended heartfelt wishes to all residents of the state and concluded with slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

At the ceremony, Amit Shah inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’, which were echoed by the crowd. Greeting everyone with ‘Ram Ram’, he extended Uttar Pradesh Diwas wishes to people of the state living across the country and the world.

He said that along with the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’, a ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ is also being built. When India marks 100 years of independence on August 15, 2047, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as a fully developed state and a strong pillar of Viksit Bharat, he said.

Calling Uttar Pradesh the heartbeat and soul of India, the Home Minister said the state is set to become the engine of India’s development in the near future. He said the land has been sanctified by great personalities such as Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Baba Vishwanath, Mahavir and Buddha. Praising Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, he said the towering statues of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee will continue to guide the nation for decades.

Amit Shah said the place where Prerna Sthal stands today was once a mountain of garbage spread over 65 acres. The BJP government adopted the approach of turning waste into wealth, and the site has now become a centre of inspiration for Uttar Pradesh.

He informed that every year one lakh youth are being given interest-free and guarantee-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh, including a 10 percent subsidy. So far, 1.30 lakh youth have received benefits worth ₹5,322 crore.

He recalled that the concept of ‘One District One Product’ was envisioned during the preparation of the UP manifesto in 2017. Though people were sceptical initially, he said the scheme has now spread across Uttar Pradesh and the entire country due to the efforts of the double-engine government. It has created new employment opportunities for artisans, youth and women, he added.

Five distinguished personalities were conferred with the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman during the programme. Amit Shah especially appreciated Dr Hariom Panwar and said his poetry has played an important role in awakening society.

He said Uttar Pradesh has today become the food basket of the country. Over the past three years, the state’s agricultural growth rate has been 17 percent and it contributes 20 percent to India’s total foodgrain production.

Uttar Pradesh ranks first in sugarcane and ethanol production, he said, adding that 62 lakh poor people have received permanent houses and more than one crore women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities are being provided pension benefits.

The Home Minister said the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been completed, fulfilling a centuries-old aspiration. He added that the grand organisation of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has taken the glory of Sanatan Dharma to the global platform.

Amit Shah said Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore, of which projects worth ₹15 lakh crore have already been implemented on the ground. IT exports have crossed ₹82,000 crore, he added, stating that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for data centres, semiconductor units and electronics manufacturing.

He further said historic improvements have been made in the law and order situation of the state, with dacoity reducing by 94 percent and robbery by 82 percent. Border security has been strengthened and connectivity has improved significantly, he added.