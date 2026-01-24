‘One District–One Cuisine’ (ODOC) Scheme Launched On Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme started in Uttar Pradesh in 2018 has given a new direction to local industries, artisans and exports. With the successful implementation of ODOP, lakhs of artisans of the state got self-employment, exports increased and UP's identity reached global markets.

Now, taking forward the same success model, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the “One District–One Cuisine” i.e. ODOC (One District-One Cuisine) scheme with the objective of giving global recognition to the state's rich culinary heritage. This scheme is an extension of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of development with heritage, in which an attempt has been made to achieve cultural identity, tourism, employment and exports together.

Under the ODOC scheme, one specific, historical and traditional cuisine will be identified from each district of Uttar Pradesh. The major objectives of this scheme are-

- Preservation and promotion of the state's traditional culinary heritage

- Registration of local artisans, halwai (chef) preparing the cuisines

- Quality standardization, branding and marketing of selected cuisines

- Giving recognition to cuisines at national and international level

- Promotion of local livelihood, self-employment and MSME sector

On the lines of ODOP, ODOC will also become an effective medium of employment generation at the grassroots level, from which the state's economy will get direct benefit. Through packaging, GI tag and e-commerce, local cuisines will get a global platform.

Under this scheme, training will be given on food packaging, increasing shelf life and safe transportation with the cooperation of Indian Institute of Packaging. Local entrepreneurs will be encouraged for FSSAI certification. Traditional food vendors will be linked with e-commerce platforms. By doing GI tagging of selected cuisines, their authenticity and international acceptability will be ensured. Along with this, with the cooperation of the tourism department, ODOC food stalls will be set up at major tourist places, religious sites and festivals of the state, so that tourists can experience the diverse flavors of Uttar Pradesh at one place.

Almost every district of Uttar Pradesh is famous for some specific cuisine. Like Agra's Panchi Petha, Mathura's Brajwasi Peda, Ayodhya's Ramasare Peda, Aligarh (Iglaas)'s Chamcham, Barabanki's Chandrakala, Purvanchal's Bati-Chokha and Litti-Chokha, Lucknow's Revdi and Malai Makhan, Kashi's Launglata and Malaiyo, Sandila (Hardoi)'s Laddu and Kanpur's Samosa. There are hundreds of such cuisines, which are popular in their city, but have got limited recognition outside the state or country. Through the ODOC scheme, these historical and delicious cuisines of all 75 districts of UP will be presented to the world.