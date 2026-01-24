 Union HM Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath Launched ‘One District-One Cuisine’ (ODOC) On Uttar Pradesh Diwas
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘One District-One Cuisine’ scheme on UP Diwas, giving each district a unique food identity. Five achievers received the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Award with ₹11 lakh each. Top-performing district magistrates under CM YUVA were also honoured, while the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone scheme was launched.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched ‘One District-One Cuisine’ (ODOC) on Uttar Pradesh Diwas. A short film based on this theme was also screened during the ceremony. | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a distinct identity to the special dish of every district of the state. Now, the districts of UP will also be identified by these dishes.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched ‘One District-One Cuisine’ (ODOC) on Uttar Pradesh Diwas. A short film based on this theme was also screened during the ceremony.

Under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’, five talents who enhanced the pride of Uttar Pradesh were honoured. As an award, they were honoured with ₹11 lakh, an angavastram, a memento, and a citation.

District Magistrates of five districts who performed best under Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM YUVA) were also honoured. The Union Home Minister also launched the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’ scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Award conferred by the Home Minister on the following eminent personalities

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, Space Travel

Alakh Pandey, in the field of Education, Entrepreneurship and Self-Reliance

Ms Rashmi Arya, Education and Innovation

Dr Hariom Panwar, Literature

Dr Sudhanshu Singh, Agriculture sector

District Magistrates honoured for best performance under 'CM YUVA' scheme

Dr Dinesh Chandra, DM Jaunpur

Ravindra Kumar, DM Azamgarh

Anunay Jha, DM Hardoi

Anupam Shukla, DM Ambedkarnagar

Mridul Chaudhary, DM Jhansi

‘Sampoorna Uttar Pradesh’ came alive on the stage of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal

On UP Diwas, first the national song Vande Mataram was sung. After this, the guests inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

During this, the theme song ‘Uttar Pradesh-Uttam Pradesh’ described the glory of Uttar Pradesh. After this, ‘Sampoorna Uttar Pradesh’ came alive on the stage of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, when guests and audiences immersed themselves in the cultural confluence of Braj, Bundeli, Awadhi and Bhojpuri dialects.

Artists from different regions mesmerized everyone with their captivating performances, and the audience enthusiastically encouraged them with applauses.

Exhibitions based on ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ inaugurated

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered floral tributes to the statues of the three great personalities (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee) at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal.

He also inaugurated the Craft exhibition, ODOC exhibition and the exhibition based on ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’. On this occasion, a short film based on ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ was also screened.

‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’ scheme launched

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also launched the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’ scheme on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Diwas.

A short film based on this scheme, which promotes employment and industry for youth, was also screened.

