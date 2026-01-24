On UP's 77th Foundation Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates And Greets The People Of The State

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Uttar Pradesh Diwas-2026 at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Home Minister by presenting a memento. | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Uttar Pradesh Diwas-2026 at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Home Minister by presenting a memento. The Chief Minister congratulated the people of the state on UP Diwas and also read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message. While mentioning 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC), CM Yogi said that this scheme will become UP's strength.

CM Yogi said that today, from the hands of the Home and Cooperation Minister, the One District-One Cuisine (ODOC) scheme has been launched. From this, 75 types of food items from 75 districts will now become UP's new strength. Good hygiene-based food, food items, materials made from Shri Anna can be made available to people, local products can be geo-tagged, and then they can be given global recognition, their packaging, branding, designing can be done, and that product can be exported in line with domestic and global demand this opportunity will now be available in UP for every cuisine.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this event is being held along with Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in all 75 districts of the state and in every state. Wherever people of Uttar Pradesh are in the country, the state, and the world, they are connecting with this event. When Uttar Pradesh organized its foundation day program for the first time in 2018, Governor Ram Naik ji was there and current Home Minister Amit Shah ji was the BJP National President. Inspired by them, we took forward traditional enterprises as 'One District-One Product' (ODOP). Today this scheme has become the new strength of Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh and is contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

CM Yogi said that those who have done something distinct for the country beyond the beaten path. Such five luminaries have been honored with UP Gaurav Samman. These luminaries have contributed through their innovation, research, hard work to the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat. CM congratulated the honored luminaries.

The Chief Minister said that today, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone scheme for UP's youth has also been launched. It will be developed in 100 acres in every district. Any youth who is inclined to start a job or business, his scale will be converted into skill development according to his qualification and capacity. To advance employment opportunities for him in UP, this distinct scheme is also being launched from the hands of the Home Minister.

