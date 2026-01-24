 Uttar Pradesh News: Former Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui Quits Congress Along With 72 Leaders | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Former Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui Quits Congress Along With 72 Leaders | VIDEO

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui resigned from the Congress along with around 72 leaders, including former MLAs, citing inability to fight caste and communal injustice within the party. The mass exit is seen as a major setback for Congress ahead of UP’s political realignments.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui resigns from the Congress with dozens of supporters | IANS

Lucknow, Jan 24: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui resigned from the Congress on Saturday along with a large group of his supporters, dealing a setback to the party’s organisation in the state.

Cites inability to pursue objectives

In a statement, Siddiqui said he had joined the Congress with the objective of fighting injustice linked to casteism and communalism, but felt he was unable to pursue that struggle within the party.

“I had joined the Congress along with my associates to fight against injustice rooted in caste and communal discrimination. But I am not able to fight that battle here. That is why I have resigned,” he said.

No personal grievance, says former minister

The former minister clarified that he had no personal grievance against any office bearer of the party. However, he added that the purpose for which he had entered the Congress was not being fulfilled.

Future course to be decided collectively

Siddiqui said consultations were underway with all those who have resigned along with him, and a decision on the future course of action would be taken collectively.

“We are holding discussions with everyone who has stepped down. Whichever direction we agree upon, we will move forward with that party and continue the struggle for the people,” he said, indicating that a new political beginning would be announced soon.

Mass resignation ahead of realignments

According to sources close to Siddiqui, around 72 leaders have resigned from the Congress with him, including nearly two dozen former MLAs. The mass resignation is being seen as a significant development ahead of the upcoming political realignments in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress gears up for elections

Meanwhile, the Congress has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with the launch of a statewide series of mega rallies, beginning Saturday from Sitapur. The party plans to organise around 30 large rallies across different divisions as part of a mass outreach and organisational mobilisation drive.

