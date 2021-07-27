Uniform civil code 'unconstitutional and unworkable', says AIMPLB; urges Centre to reconsider aggressive stand

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has termed the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as 'unconstitutional and unworkable for a diverse country like India'.

The board has urged the Centre to reconsider its aggressive stance towards getting the UCC implemented in the country and concentrate on real issues like education, employment, inflation and health infrastructure.

In a statement, board secretary and its spokesperson Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani reiterated that the country gives everyone the right to live and practise a religion of their choice.

"Bringing about UCC will only come in the way of that which is fundamentally available right to all Indian citizens. There are more cons than any evident benefit of the UCC. It is in contradiction with the Sharia (Muslim religious laws), legal rights and also social and cultural aspects of living of different citizens in the country," said Maulana Rahmani.