Uniform Civil Code Review Shows Desperation Of Modi Govt: Congress

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary and Communication in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, expressed on Thursday his concerns about the Modi government's eagerness regarding the 22nd Law Commission's request to reassess the Uniform Civil Code. He acknowledged that the previous 21st Law Commission had already released a consultation paper on the matter back in August 2018.

Cong: Vague references to the importance of the subject

"No reasons are given for why the subject is being revisited except for vague references to the relevance and the importance of the subject and also the various court orders," he said.

Jairam asserted that the real reason is that the 21st Law Commission after carrying out a detailed and comprehensive review of the subject observed that it is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage” to have a Uniform Civil Code.

"This latest attempt represents the Modi Government’s desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarization and diversion from its glaring failures," he said.

Jairam on why Uniform Civil Code was rejected

Quoting from the 182-page report of the 21st Commission, Jairam explained why the Uniform Civil Code was rejected. “While the diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of society must not be dis-privileged in the process. Resolution of this conflict does not mean the abolition of all differences. This Commission has therefore dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage. Most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but is indicative of a robust democracy,” he said.

“The Law Commission has produced an enviable body of work over the decades on numerous issues of national importance. It should be mindful of that legacy and remember that the interests of the nation are distinct from the political ambitions of the BJP," Jairam added.

