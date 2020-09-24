Unemployed youths run amok in Rajasthan, many cops hurt

Jaipur: The unemployed youth demanding government jobs created a ruckus on the National Highway 8 that connects Udaipur and Ahemdabad. Thousands of protesters and villagers of the tribal areas pelted stones and set police vehicles on fire. Over half a dozen policemen were injured in the attack that took place at Kherwada in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan.

The protesters had been staging a sit-in on the Kakri Dungri (hillock) close to the highway for the last 18 days. They are seeking appointment on the 1167 posts for which the REET exam was held in 2018, but subsequently cancelled.

On Thursday they moved down the hillock and blocked the highway. When the police tried to get them to clear the highway they pelted stones on the police and set their vehicles on fire. People from adjoining tribal-dominated villages joined the protesters. Over half a dozen policemen have been injured and vehicles torched.