Unanimously decided that caste-based census will be done, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after all-party meet

After an all-party meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said it was unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be done in a set time frame. "Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain," he added.

Noting that the census is in the interest of the people of Bihar, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that this was a win for his party.

"It's a caste-based survey, not a census. It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. Central govt should support it financially. This survey is in the interest of people of Bihar," he said.

"We've said to bring the (bill) in the next cabinet meeting and start it in the month of November. During Chhath puja people who reside outside Bihar will also come to the state and till then we can complete prepartions for it," he added.

The state's politics has been dominated by the OBCs, the numerically powerful social group to which both Nitish Kumar and Yadav belong and they are of the view that a fresh estimate of population was necessary to ensure a more effective delivery of targeted welfare.

However, the Centre has made it clear that it will not be able to conduct a headcount of castes other than Dalits and tribals as part of the census, notwithstanding strong demand for the same from political parties in Bihar where resolutions have been twice passed, unanimously, by the state legislature.

Notably, Kumar had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press the demand last year, heading an all-party delegation of which Yadav, who belongs to the RJD, was also a part.