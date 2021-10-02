'Unacceptable': Omar Abdullah after ancient temple vandalised in Jammu and Kashmir's Mattan; watch video

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday "strongly condemned" the vandalisation of an ancient temple in Anantnag district's Mattan tehsil. Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) Vice President, urged the administration and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to nab the culprits.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah wrote: "Unacceptable. I strongly condemn this vandalism & urge the administration, especially @JmuKmrPolice police to identify the culprits so they can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

National Conference's Senior Vice President and Anantnag district's Media Head, Umesh Talashi, tweeted the images and a video of the vandalised ancient temple.

"Strongly condemn the attack & vandalism of ancient Mata Bargsheikha Temple at Mattan. Requesting DC Anantnag @dr_piyushsingla & SSP Anantnag, to take the cognisance and nab the culprits at earliest. This is very disheartening & hurts our sentiments," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:05 PM IST