Unacademy takes action against educator who said youth would pick up AK-47 against Modi

On Wednesday many on social media platforms were outraged with Unacademy after a video surfaced wherein an Educator with the company was seen talking about how the youth of India would pick up AK-47s against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi-based Varun Awasthi was seen in a now viral video talking about the political situation and development in the country. Urging 'vikas' in villages, he said that unless rural areas progress, the nation as a whole could not. "The day is not far away that the reason why you've blocked Jammu and Kashmir...the youth here will drop their pens and will pick up AK-47s. I feel bad saying this...but this is the truth. That day is not far away," he can be heard saying.

A quick perusal of history, Awasthi adds, will show that in some way or the other, wherever something wrong has been done, there has been retaliatory action. "When this youth has no way of earning or eating, how long will their parents support them," he adds.