Unacademy takes action against educator who said youth would pick up AK-47 against Modi

On Wednesday many on social media platforms were outraged with Unacademy after a video surfaced wherein an Educator with the company was seen talking about how the youth of India would pick up AK-47s against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Delhi-based Varun Awasthi was seen in a now viral video talking about the political situation and development in the country. Urging 'vikas' in villages, he said that unless rural areas progress, the nation as a whole could not. "The day is not far away that the reason why you've blocked Jammu and Kashmir...the youth here will drop their pens and will pick up AK-47s. I feel bad saying this...but this is the truth. That day is not far away," he can be heard saying.
A quick perusal of history, Awasthi adds, will show that in some way or the other, wherever something wrong has been done, there has been retaliatory action. "When this youth has no way of earning or eating, how long will their parents support them," he adds.
Since then, the video has gone viral with many expressing their ire over the AK-47 comment. While some wanted the police to take action, others criticised the company for the situation. As per the Unacademy website, he has been an educator with the organisation since May 2018.
"Whether @unacademy training students to crack IAS or to join ISIS??!! Varun Awasthi, an educator has been provoking students to pickup AK-47 in one of his videos! Strong action needed against these bigots for instigating young minds to revolt against country & Govt," claimed BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.
Soon after the video went viral, UnAcademy distanced itself from Awasthi. While the company had initially issued a statement saying that they did not endorse such comments.
"We expressly prohibit such activities and encourage Educators to stay lawful in all situations. We’re investigating this matter and will take appropriate action," the company wrote in response to one critical comment.
Now, Unacademy has issued a statement saying that it had taken "appropriate action against the Educator" in compliance with their internal Code of Conduct guidelines.
"Unacademy does not endorse or support any content or communication from Educators that instigates hateful or unlawful behaviour. This video was not made on the Unacademy platform or on any of our YouTube channels. The Educator, however, was wearing an Unacaderny T-shirt and is associated with the platform,. we expect the highest professional standards from him. The Educator has deleted the original video, and issued a public apology," the statement added.