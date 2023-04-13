 Umesh Pal Murder Case: Bottle thrown at Atiq Ahmad, gangster-politician cries in court after son's encounter; watch
Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Khalid Azeem, aka Ashraf, were sent to 14-day Judicial custody by chief judicial magistrate's court in Prayagraj.

Thursday, April 13, 2023
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was brought to the Prayagraj court on Thursday where a bystander threw a bottle at him.

Atiq Ahmad reportedly broke down in the court after he heard about his son Asad's death. Ahmed's son was killed in an ecounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi.

Another accused, Ghulam, was also shot dead during the encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prasahant Kumar.

The bodies of the two deceased were taken to Jhansi Medical College for examination.

"Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team," said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

"The UP STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited," the officer added.

Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

