Umesh Pal murder case: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf, brought to CJM court in Prayagraj; video surfaces

Umesh Pal murder case: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf, brought to CJM court in Prayagraj | ANI

A police van carrying convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother former MLA Ashraf on Thursday arrived at Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Heavy security was seen deployed outside the court.

Prayagraj police unit is likely to plead for a 14-day custody remand of Atiq and his brother Ashraf to question them, officials said.

On April 12, police brought these two criminals from Sabarmati Jail and Bareilly Jail to Prayagraj's Naini Jail.

Earlier, Ashraf was shifted to Bareilly jail while Atiq was being brought to Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

#WATCH | Umesh Pal murder case: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, brought to CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/sevrjaXLF5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

Jailed Atiq Ahmed sought permission to meet his lawyers separately

Convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has sought permission from the court to interact separately with his lawyers regarding the ongoing cases.

Arguing on the old application, Ahmed's lawyers have said that he should be given an opportunity to speak in private.

On Wednesday, Ahmad was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail for quizzing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

On March 28, he was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal.

Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case.

He has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Raju Pal and one of his two armed security escorts was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners.