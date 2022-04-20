UK PM Boris Johnson to begin 2-day visit to India tomorrow, to meet PM Narendra Modi; here's all you need to know

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to vist India for a two-day visit between April 21 and 22. The PM will be arriving in Ahmedabad on April 21 and leave for Delhi on the same day.

According to news agency ANI, the UK PM is scheduled for wreath-laying at Gujarat's Rajghat who is called on by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Post that he will meet PM Narendra Modi and then leave for London.

"The visit will begin from Ahmedabad on Thursday (21st April) to meet with leading businesses and discuss the UK and India's thriving commercial, trade and people links. This will be the first time a UK Prime Minister will visit Gujarat, India's fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK," an official release stated three days ago.

He may focus on strengthening security co-operation between India and the UK in the Indo-Pacific region as well as strategic defence in light of increasing Russian aggression.

On Sunday, Boris had said, “As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together.

“My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations - from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence," the PM added.

UK PM Boris Johnson is scheduled for a 2-day visit to India b/w April 21 & 22.



PM will arrive in Ahmedabad & leave for Delhi on April 21. On April 22, he's scheduled for wreath-laying at Rajghat, is called on by EAM Dr S Jaishankar & later, meet PM Modi & leave for London. pic.twitter.com/v1mi2EXyW1 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

“India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times," the PM added.

If reports are to be believed, Boris is likely to visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad along with JCB’s new manufacturing facility near Vadodara.

JCB remains a strong supporter of the Conservative Party. The foundation stone of its Gujarat plant, its sixth in India, was laid in March 2019 by its chairman Lord Bamford.

Notably, throughout the Ukraine conflict, India has maintained a strategically neutral stance on Russia. Modi has expressed concern over the use of violence against civilians such as that recorded in Bucha, but India has opted to abstain on critical UN votes condemning Russia. Modi even met Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov this year.

India’s stance has been met with frustration by some western allies such as US president Joe Biden, who last month accused India of being “somewhat shaky” in its response to Russian aggression.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST