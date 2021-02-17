UGC requests VCs to 'encourage' university students to appear for National Cow Science exam on Feb 25

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to the vice-chancellors of universities to 'encourage' students to appear for the voluntary Rashtriya Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan (National Cow Science) examination, which will be held on February 25.

"As you are aware Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, established in February 2019, has been working on dissemination of information on economic, scientific, environmental, health, agriculture and spiritual relevance of indigenous cow in the country. Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is going to conduct an All India online "Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar- Prasar Examination" on 25th February, 2021 for students of primary, secondary & senior secondary schools/ colleges/ universities and for all citizens," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain wrote in the letter.

"I write this to request you, to give wide publicity to this initiative and encourage students to enroll/ register themselves for this examination. This may also be brought to the notice of the colleges affiliated to your university," he added.

All you need to know about the National Cow Science exam:

1. The exam will be conducted online throughout the country on the same day on February 25.

2. The exam will be conducted in four categories – for primary level (upto standard 8th), for secondary level (from class 9th to class 12th), for college-level (after 12th) and for the general public.

3. The examination will be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner, as it is an online exam for which there is little scope for any manoeuvring or help.

4. The results will be declared on the spot, while the names of successful meritorious candidates at the state and national level will be announced on 26th February, 2021. The successful and meritorious will be given cash prize/certificate in a ceremony.

5. It will be held in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, and Odia.

6. The purpose of the exam is to raise mass awareness about the indigenous cows among young students and every other citizen, said Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria. "We are starting 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination' at the national level from February 25, 2021. Cow is full of science that needs to be explored. It plays an important role in 5 trillion economies of the country," Kathiria said during a press conference.

7. The Ministry has on its website given the syllabus for the exam and also recommended literature and reference books on cows, which will help the candidates prepare for the exams. "Blogs, videos, and other selected reading material will be uploaded on official website. Scientists, entrepreneurs, Gau Sevaks, farmers, youth and women as well as senior citizens will actively work to make this mega event a grand success," the Ministry said.

8. According to a Hindustan Times report, the syllabus devised for the exam is baffling. Desi cow milk has traces of gold and earthquakes occur due to cow slaughter, on the exam syllabus reads. Native cows are "hardy and clever enough not to sit at dirty places", while the Jersey cow is "lazy" and "prone to diseases", it added. "In 1984, more than 20,000 people died due to gas leaks in Bhopal. People living in houses with cow dung coated walls were not affected," it further said.