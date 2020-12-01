UGC NET 2020 result declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; click here for more details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET- June) result today.

Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website ntanet.nic.in. The final answer keys and cut-offs were released earlier.

The exam for assessing candidates to be eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF) was conducted between September 24 and November 13.

Candidates would be able to see two lists, one for candidates qualified for an assistant professor while others for those eligible to apply for JRF posts.

Steps to check UGC NET result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, the application number, and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print for future reference

Click here for the final answer key.

Click here for subjectwise cut-off.