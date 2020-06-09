Uber launches 'Hourly Rentals' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and more: Check how to book your ride

Uber on Monday has launched a new feature named ‘Hourly Rentals’. Under this feature, Uber will have a 24×7 on-demand, intracity service which would allow the riders to retain a car with its driver for several hours, and make multiple stops on their journey.

The company has made the feature available in 17 Indian cities such as Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai and few other cities.

“As our cities start moving again, many of our riders will have new use cases and different needs from Uber, one of which is keeping their Uber with them for a longer duration as they go through their day. Hourly Rentals is our solution for that”, said Prabhjet Singh, Head of Cities of Uber via a press statement.

These hourly packages can be availed at Rs 189 for a one-hour/ten-kilometer ride. With an option to select from multiple hourly packages, one can select rides up to a maximum of 12-hours.

How to request Hourly Rentals on Uber App

Riders need only update their Uber app to the latest version if they aren't able to see ‘Hourly Rentals’.

Click on the ‘Hourly Rentals’ tab and select the ride.

Choose relevant fare package for your trip – You can choose from packages starting from 1 hour up to 12 hours.

Tap ‘Request Hourly Trip’ – to request your ride.

Add multiple destinations – You can keep adding & removing destinations as per your plan.

This new feature is quite similar to ‘uberHIRE’which was introduced in Bengaluru in 2017. However, it provides more flexibility to the rider in terms of choosing options for a ride.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19, Uber has launched a set of new safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and driver to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.