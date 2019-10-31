Two more children die after falling into pits, even as Tamil Nadu mourns for Sujith Wilson

The death of Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old boy, who died after falling into a borewell at Manapparai in Tamil Nadu is still fresh in the minds of the people. The boy was pulled out dead after a marathon 80-hour struggle to save him. The incident went on to highlight the problem of open borewells and pits in the state that are posing a grave threat to the lives of children.

Now, two more child deaths have taken place in the state, reports The Hindu. A three-year-old boy named M.Rudran fell and got drowned in a open pit his grandfather had dug up for the purpose of rainwater harvesting on October 30 in Virudhunagar. The boy had gone to visit his grandfather and since it was raining from the past few days, the three-feet-dip pit was filled with rainwater.

It is reported that Rudran came out of the house and fell into the pit at approximately 7.30 am. At this time, a neighbour spotted the boy struggling in the water and managed to pull him out in seconds. However, he was declared brought dead at the Primary Health Centre at Kanniser. The Amathur police are said to be investigating the incident.

The second incident claimed the life of Pavalavalli, the three-year-old daughter of Maharaja and Priya. The couple had gone to their parent’s house for Diwali which was under-construction Bandarakottai, near Panruti, in Cuddalore district. Pavalavalli’s parents had gone out leaving her in the care of their neighbour. When they returned in the evening, they could not find their daughter. After a brief search, they found her in the septic tank that was filled with rainwater. She was immediately taken to Panruti General Hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case and investigation is ongoing.