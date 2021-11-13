Two killed, 12 injured as vehicle falls into gorge along Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Banihal/Jammu: Two people were killed and 12 others severely injured when a passenger vehicle fell into an over 600-feet gorge along Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday, a government official here said.

The mishap took place in Ramban district near Digdole at around 10 am, when an SUV driver, on its way from Jammu to Banihal, lost control while negotiating a blind curve, they said.

A rescue team consisting of police, Army, and local volunteers immediately swung into action after the accident, they said.

After a lot of efforts, the team rescued 14 severely injured, including two women, and four children aged between two and eight years.

The injured were quickly taken to a hospital where two persons were declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Two injured women- Khalida (35) of Neel-Banihal and Ashu (35) of Uttar Pradesh - were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment, the official added.

With Inputs from PTI

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 02:23 PM IST