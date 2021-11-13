COVID-19: Thane reports 130 fresh cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Thane: With the addition of 130 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,67,409, an official said on Saturday. These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of two more patients, the death toll in the district rose to 11,551. The mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,280 while the death toll is 3,289, an official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday, November 12, recorded 997 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 12,290. Besides, 41 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,516.

945 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,65,893. The recovery rate in the state is 97.64%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,07,033 people are in home quarantine and 1,028 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 461 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 264 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 27 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 24 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 21 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 12 fresh cases.

