Two dead, 40 injured after private bus hit an APSRTC bus in AP's Chittoor district

Chittoor: Two persons were killed and around 40 sustained injuries after a private bus hit an APSRTC Amaravati Volvo bus at Kasipentla village in Chandragiri Mandal in Chittoor district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 4.30 am. Ramesh, the driver of the APSRTC bus, has lost his life in the accident.