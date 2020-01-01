Chandrababu Naidu supports protesting Amaravati farmers, accuses govt of 'creating new problems' in Andhra Pradesh

Even as people celebrated the arrival of a new year, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that the party would not celebrate "in view of Amaravati agitation".

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday visited Yerrabalem village in the Amaravati region and expressed solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting since Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three state capitals.

The leader accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari visited the village to meet the farmers whose protest entered the 15th day today.

On Tuesday, the party leader released a statement on Twitter accusing the government of creating new problems in Andhra Pradesh.

"These are devastating times for Andhra Pradesh. Instead of solving existing problems, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government is creating new ones compounding the misery of people. The 3 Capitals announcement has thrust the state into chaos." he wrote.

Asserting that the announcement has thrust the state into total chaos, Naidu tweeted, "TDP will not celebrate New Year in view of Amaravati agitation. We will join the thousands of protesting farmers and agricultural workers to #SaveAmaravati."