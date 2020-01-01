Chandrababu Naidu supports protesting Amaravati farmers, accuses govt of 'creating new problems' in Andhra Pradesh

Even as people celebrated the arrival of a new year, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that the party would not celebrate "in view of Amaravati agitation".
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday visited Yerrabalem village in the Amaravati region and expressed solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting since Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three state capitals.
The leader accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari visited the village to meet the farmers whose protest entered the 15th day today.
On Tuesday, the party leader released a statement on Twitter accusing the government of creating new problems in Andhra Pradesh.
"These are devastating times for Andhra Pradesh. Instead of solving existing problems, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government is creating new ones compounding the misery of people. The 3 Capitals announcement has thrust the state into chaos." he wrote.
Asserting that the announcement has thrust the state into total chaos, Naidu tweeted, "TDP will not celebrate New Year in view of Amaravati agitation. We will join the thousands of protesting farmers and agricultural workers to #SaveAmaravati."
The protests stem from the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's plan to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. People of 29 villages in the region have been demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of the state.
The farmers of the region recently wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a direction to "stall the process of shifting the capital city" or else grant them "permission for mercy killing."
"...the farmers & agri workers of Amaravati are living in fear for their future. Thousands of them are lining up the streets; pitting themselves against the tyrannical @ysjagan govt, (sic)" Naidu wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Every one of us must work to highlight @ysjagan’s divide-and-rule politics against people and shed light on the miserable situation unfolding in Amaravati & the State," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
