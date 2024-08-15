 Video: Two Coaches Of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express Detach Near Surat
It has been reported that coaches of Ahmedabad-Mumbai double decker express detached near Surat because of faulty coupler.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Passengers disembarked from the train after the coaches got separated | X

Western Raiway rushed men and machinery after two coaches of 12932 Ahmedabad-Mumbai double decker express detached from the train near Surat on Thursday (August 15). The incident took place near Gothangam Yard of Vadodara Division at 8:50 am, as per Western Railway.

The rear and front portions of the train were brought to platform as the restoration work began. There were no initial reports of injuries.

There was a panic among passengers after the incident and many exited the train and stood near railway lines. Train traffic from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was briefly disrupted following the incident.

Western Railways announced at 11:37 am that restoration work was complete. It also said that traffic on the main line was restored.

Reports in local websites claimed that coaches seperated from the train because of broken coupler.

