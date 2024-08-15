Video: Two Coaches Of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express Detach Near Surat

Passengers disembarked from the train after the coaches got separated | X

Western Raiway rushed men and machinery after two coaches of 12932 Ahmedabad-Mumbai double decker express detached from the train near Surat on Thursday (August 15). The incident took place near Gothangam Yard of Vadodara Division at 8:50 am, as per Western Railway.

The rear and front portions of the train were brought to platform as the restoration work began. There were no initial reports of injuries.

There was a panic among passengers after the incident and many exited the train and stood near railway lines. Train traffic from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was briefly disrupted following the incident.

@RailMinIndia @IndianRailMedia @RailMinIndia

Please look into this matter

Train No.12935(mmct double decker) which is running today from ahmedabad to mumbai central

Nearby Surat The coaches of the train fall apart accidentally in the running train

We are facing many issues here pic.twitter.com/Xw1Wd1Maib — Mohit goyal (@2001mohitgoyal) August 15, 2024

Western Railways announced at 11:37 am that restoration work was complete. It also said that traffic on the main line was restored.

Reports in local websites claimed that coaches seperated from the train because of broken coupler.