Twitterati slam UP DGP after he says Kamlesh Tiwari’s 2015 speech ‘radicalised’ his murderers

Five people, including three in Surat, have been detained in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, the president of a little-known Hindu Samaj Party, police said here on Saturday.

Two of them, identified as Bijnor residents Mohammed Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq, were booked on the murder charge on Friday after Tiwari's wife named them in her complaint to police here.

Tiwari's wife Kiran had alleged that both had announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore on her husband's head in 2016.

"They have killed my husband by hatching a conspiracy," she had alleged.

Meanwhile, DGP OP Singh earned some brickbats online when he said that the accused had been ‘radicalised’ by Kamlesh Tiwari’s 2015 speech.