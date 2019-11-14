Twitterati furious as children made to run marathon to celebrate Children's Day in Delhi smog

With each passing day, the air quality of the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida continues to deteriorate making it tough for the residents, especially children, to go outdoors. But though the air quality slipped into the severe category, children in Delhi were made to run a marathon to celebrate Children's Day.

On the occasion of Children’s Day – Jawahar Lal Nehru’s birth anniversary – some schoolchildren in New Delhi were made to participate in a “Run for Children” event – while the city remained covered in a thick layer of smog.