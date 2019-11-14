Air pollution forces children indoors in Delhi-NCR, schools shut for 2 days

New Delhi: With each passing day, the air quality of the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida continues to deteriorate making it tough for the residents, especially children, to go outdoors.

Some school children said that their studies were being affected by the closure of schools. Not only health but also our studies are being affected. There is so much smog in the area.

Accidents are also occurring because of low visibility on the roads. People are forced to wear masks to protect themselves," Tanu, a school student, told ANI.