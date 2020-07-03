Twitterati excited after spotting Falcon Slayer Squadron at Nimu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the troops at Ladakh's Nimu region.
Hailing their bravery in this time of adversity, PM Modi said that their valour showcased India's dominance in the world.
Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said.
He is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), official sources said.
However, the presence of the Air Force, and a special Unit that calls itself ‘AMRAAM Dodger’ a.k.a 'Falcon Slayers' has brought a feeling of excitement among the Twitterati who are now speculating some action that will be initiated by the special squadron.
Shiv Aroor took to Twitter and shared a picture of two soldiers who had the F-16 killer patch on their uniforms.
Replying to the tweet, a user wrote: "Indian air force pilots sitting next to army troops in an indication of action that may follow prime minister visit. Jai hind."
So who exactly are Falcon Slayers?
IAF Pilot Abhinandan's Squadron is the ‘Falcon Slayer’ in a special Uniform Patch that lauds F-16 Dogfight. The patch reads ‘Falcon Slayers’. The Unit also calls itself ‘AMRAAM Dodger’ as the Mig-21s evaded multiple AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles fire by Pakistani F-16.
The new special patch for the Wing Commander’s unit depicts a MiG-21 Bison in the foreground and a red-colored F-16 in the background. Patches are cloth badges that depict the squadron’s role and often identify itself with an important engagement in which the squadron took part. It also reflects the type of aircraft the squadron flies and is worn on flying overalls.
The IAF foiled the Pakistani retaliation, and in the dogfight, Varthaman downed an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force, showing grit, determination and bravery.
Soon after he brought down the F-16, Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army as his MiG-21 Bison jet was hit. Varthaman was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.
So, the presence of Falcon Slayers in Ladakh has led to netizens speculating about another possible attack.
Earlier this week, in his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address, PM Modi had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh.
He had said while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary.
Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in the violent stand-off, Modi had also said India's brave soldiers have shown that they will not allow the nation's pride to be hurt.
