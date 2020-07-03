Twitterati excited after spotting Falcon Slayer Squadron at Nimu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the troops at Ladakh's Nimu region.

Hailing their bravery in this time of adversity, PM Modi said that their valour showcased India's dominance in the world.

Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said.

He is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), official sources said.

However, the presence of the Air Force, and a special Unit that calls itself ‘AMRAAM Dodger’ a.k.a 'Falcon Slayers' has brought a feeling of excitement among the Twitterati who are now speculating some action that will be initiated by the special squadron.

Shiv Aroor took to Twitter and shared a picture of two soldiers who had the F-16 killer patch on their uniforms.

Replying to the tweet, a user wrote: "Indian air force pilots sitting next to army troops in an indication of action that may follow prime minister visit. Jai hind."