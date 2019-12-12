Twitter users trend #MotaBhaiRoxx after Modi govt passes CAB in Rajya Sabha

Twitterati trended #MotaBhaiRoxx in response to the passing and hailed the Modi-Shah duo for successfully amending the Citizenship Act of India. After hours of debate, the Upper House of the parliament on Wednesday passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

The Bill smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting.

The Bill, which grants citizenship to the non-Muslims who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday night with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting.