Twitter trends #StandWithJamia, students across the country organise protests

The nation-wide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act is being spearheaded by college students after the bill was passed by Rajya Sabha last week. However, the protests have turned violent between the police and students.

The famed Jamia Milia University in Delhi witnessed a widespread protest with students taking to the streets with posters and shouting slogans. The clash between the police and protestors resulted in several injured students and police officers. The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.

Students across the nation are standing in solidarity with the violence against Jamia students. Twitterati also used #StandWithJamia on the platform to show support. The police had resorted to using force, shooting tear gas shells beating up the protestors after which many were hospitalised for severe injuries.

IIT-Madras is going to protest today at noon in support of Jamia students. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has also called for a protest at 10 a.m today.

Advocate Indira Jaisingh said on Twitter that the Supreme Court lawyers will also gather outside the court today to around 9.45 a.m to discuss the next course of legal action to defend the students “whose life and liberty has been put in danger by the police.”