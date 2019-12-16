Press Bureau expresses regret over ‘personal tweet’ from its official handle on Jamia clashes, vows to take action

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau on Sunday expressed regret over a tweet from its official Twitter handle which came out in support of the protestors involved in clashes with Delhi police.

The tweet, purportedly by a member of the PIB's social media team and former student of Jamia Millia Islamia expressed solidarity with the students. "Seeing Jamia turn into a war zone is the last thing I expected to see. I can't let my alma mater bleed," the tweet said with hashtags such as "Stop Violence against students." Barely an hour later, PIB tweeted from its official handle that a member of the social media team had posted her personal comments on the issue.