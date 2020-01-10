Twitter trends #HindusRejectHindutva after Hindutva outfit takes responsibility for violent attack on JNU students

India is witnessing one of its major mass movements in history currently. The people of India had initially raised their collective voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) but now the protestors have taken it upon themselves to out every propaganda and abuse of power the BJP government has done since coming in power.
The people have also slammed the current regime for its Hindutva agenda and after the violent attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a Hindutva outfit, the Twitterati have taken it upon themselves to differentiate the Hindusim from the Hindutva terror.
The #HindusRejectHindutav trended on the micro-blogging website with thousands of users using the hashtag to condemn the terror and abuse in the name of Hinduism.
A group of masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on January 5, prompting the university administration to call in the police.
At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.
