Twitter trends #HindusRejectHindutva after Hindutva outfit takes responsibility for violent attack on JNU students

India is witnessing one of its major mass movements in history currently. The people of India had initially raised their collective voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) but now the protestors have taken it upon themselves to out every propaganda and abuse of power the BJP government has done since coming in power.

The people have also slammed the current regime for its Hindutva agenda and after the violent attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a Hindutva outfit, the Twitterati have taken it upon themselves to differentiate the Hindusim from the Hindutva terror.

The #HindusRejectHindutav trended on the micro-blogging website with thousands of users using the hashtag to condemn the terror and abuse in the name of Hinduism.