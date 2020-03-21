Twitter outraged after video of railway official 'thermally scanning' commuters while talking on phone goes viral

While the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 271, a video is doing rounds on social media in which a railway official 'thermally scanning' commuters while talking on phone.
On Saturday, a video went viral on social media in which a railway official can be seen 'thermally scanning' commuters while sitting on a chair and talking on phone. The place where the video was shot is yet to be identified.
Twitter became furious after the video went viral on Saturday. After the video went viral on social, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the Indian Railways for carelessness. A Twitter user said, "How irresponsible this man is please take action against him immediately. Is this a way to check for coronavirus? What's going on here Indian Railways?"
Another user wrote, "What is this?? Very irresponsible checking being done by authorities."
Here's how Twitter reacted to the viral video:
The Ministry of Health has said that the total number of novel coronavirus cases, on Saturday, rose to 285 in India. As of 9 a.m., data put out by the Union Health Ministry, out of the 285 cases, 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across India, four have died, while 231 people still remained active. Of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, one is a migrated COVID-19 Patient, said the ministry.
