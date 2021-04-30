Twitter mourns demise of journalist Rohit Sardana

Senior journalist and Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana have passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday, Zee News reported.

Following the news, tributes started pouring in for the anchor.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote, "Shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing away of senior journalist and my journalism days colleague Rohit Sardana. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

"Rohit and I had differing political views but always enjoyed debating without any rancour. We did a show one night that finished at 3 am (think it was SC verdict on Karnataka) after which he said, ‘boss aaj maza aa gaya!’ He was a passionate anchor journalist. RIP Rohit Sardana," wrote senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Rajyasabha MP Shwait Malik wrote, "Anguished to hear the tragic news of sudden demise of Rohit Sardana Ji. He was a fearless and magnificent journalist, Can't belive he is no more with us."

Bollywood actress Raveena Tondon wrote, "And the Pandemic takes another precious life , everyday, hundreds of precious lives are gone.Absolutely shocked to hear about the tragic demise of senior journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana. Gone too soon "

Manish Mundra wrote, "It’s shocking and that this pain of being in distress for such a long time is so depressing. Each day comes with some bad news. Let’s hold each other and stay strong. Let’s fight this out. Let’s do our best. Om Shanti."

Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad also paid the tributes and wrote, "I am shocked & saddened to hear Rohit Sardana's demise. He was a strong and straightforward journalist. I pray Almighty to give strength and courage to his family, colleagues & loved ones to bear this loss. May his departed soul rest in peace."