Manish Maheshwari (Managing Director of Twitter India) is staying at Twitter, and moving into a new role based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry, said Yu Sasamoto, Vice President of Japan & Asia Pacific, Twitter.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 05:52 PM IST