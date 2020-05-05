Twitter hails three Indian journalists who have been honoured with 2020 Pulitzer Prize

Three Indian journalists have been honoured with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the field of feature photography.
On Monday, names of three Indian journalists -- Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand -- who have won the 2020 Pulitzer, were virtually announced. Yasin and Khan are based in Srinagar, while Anand is in Jammu.
Taking to Twitter, Yasin said, "Thank you colleagues, friends, brothers. I would just like to say thank you for standing by us always. It is an honour and a privilege beyond any we could have ever imagined. It is overwhelming to receive this honour."
After the news broke, many took to social media to congratulate them. Former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, said, “It’s been a difficult year for journalists in Kashmir & that’s saying something considering the last 30 years haven’t exactly been easy. Congratulations to @daryasin, @muukhtark_khan & @channiap on this prestigious award. More power to your cameras.”
Senior NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “Heartiest Congratulations Channi Anand, @daryasin and Mukhtar Khan of @AP for being awarded the prestigious #PulitzerPrize for their photographs on the current situation of #Kashmir."
Initially, the Pulitzer winners were going to be announced on April 20. But, the date was postponed so that the Pulitzer Board members, who were covering the pandemic, could get more time to evaluate the finalists. The award luncheon that is traditionally held at Columbia University in May will be postponed as well. Details of a fall celebration will be announced at a later date, the Pulitzer Board said. The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field's most prestigious honour in the US.
