TVK’s Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM; Here's The Full List Of 9 Ministers Sworn In Alongside Him

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay | ANI

TVK’s Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a historic political moment in the state. Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath after formally inviting Vijay to form the government upon securing the required majority.

According to an official release, Vijay had submitted a list of nine ministers, all of whom were sworn in alongside him.

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List of Vijay’s 9 Ministers

1. N Anand

Popularly known as Bussy Anand, N Anand is the General Secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the MLA from Chennai’s Thiyagarayanagar constituency. A close aide of Vijay, he was appointed the party’s inaugural General Secretary at the time of TVK’s launch in 2024 and has since emerged as one of the party’s most prominent leaders and spokespersons.

2. Aadhav Arjun

Aadhav Arjun is a political strategist, philanthropist and sports administrator who won the Villivakkam constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Serving as TVK’s General Secretary for Election Campaign Management, he played a key role in shaping the party’s poll strategy and organisational outreach. He also serves as President of the Basketball Federation of India.

Read Also Why TVK Chief Vijay Ditched Tamil Nadu's Traditional Veshti Look For White Shirt And Black Trousers

3. KG Arunraj

KG Arunraj is a former Indian Revenue Service officer, physician and politician who won the Tiruchengode constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Before entering electoral politics, he served as TVK’s General Secretary for Policy and Propaganda and held senior positions in the Income Tax Department.

4. KA Sengottaiyan

Veteran politician K A Sengottaiyan retained the Gobichettipalayam seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking his first electoral victory under Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after exiting the AIADMK. A nine-time MLA and Chief Coordinator of the TVK Executive Committee, he defeated the DMK candidate by over 16,000 votes and celebrated the win with a massive roadshow in Erode.

5. P Venkataramanan

P Venkataramanan is the Treasurer of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a practising advocate and longtime associate of Vijay. Representing the Mylapore constituency, he won his maiden Assembly election in 2026 with a decisive margin against the incumbent DMK candidate.

6. CTR Nirmal Kumar

CTR Nirmal Kumar is a politician from Tamil Nadu who won the Thirupparankundram constituency in Madurai district in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as one of TVK’s newly elected legislators.

7. Rajmohan

TVK leader Rajmohan secured victory from the Egmore constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, defeating the DMK candidate by over 10,000 votes. His win marked a significant breakthrough for TVK in the Chennai region.

8. TK Prabhu

TK Prabhu is a dentist-turned-politician who won the Karaikudi constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a candidate of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

9. S Keerthana

S Keerthana is a young politician from Tamil Nadu who became an MLA for the first time after winning the Sivakasi constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections on a TVK ticket. She defeated the Congress candidate by a margin of more than 11,000 votes.