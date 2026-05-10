Vijay Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM: CSK Urges Fans Not To Bring Political Banners For LSG Clash At Chepauk | FPJ | AI

Chennai, May 10: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have issued a special request to the fans and the spectators ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The message has been issued in light of the political developments in the state after the results for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 were declared and Vijay's TVK emerged as the largest party.

In their message shared on social media, CSK asked supporters not to bring banners, flags or hoardings linked to any political party or political leader to the stadium. The franchised urged the fans to "Enjoy the game with full Yellove!" and celebrate cricket peacefully.

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CSK shared the message and said, "Come celebrate cricket and the spirit of the game with us. A special note for the fans coming to Anbuden tomorrow! Anbuden request our superfans to avoid bringing banners, flags or hoardings associated with any political party/person and enjoy the game with full yellove!"

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The request from CSK has come at a politically important time as actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning at Nehru Stadium.

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Vijay will become the first non-Dravidian Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in nearly last 59 years. His party received support from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), helping the alliance cross the majority mark needed to form the government.

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The IPL 2026 match between CSK and LSG is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST. CSK is currently placed on the sixth position in the IPL 2026 points table with five wins from 10 matches and 10 points. However, LSG are placed at the bottom of the table with only three wins from 10 games.