TVK Chief Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 10 At 10:00 Am After Securing Support Of 120 MLAs

FPJ

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay will take oath as Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister on Sunday (May 10) at 10 am at Nehru Stadium. The development comes after five days and four meetings with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

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Vijay’s path to forming the government was cleared only after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended unconditional support to TVK. Both VCK and IUML have two MLAs each; with their support, the alliance’s tally rose to 120. The magic number required to form the government in the state is 118.

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IUML says it is still in DMK alliance

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has said it remains part of the DMK-led alliance and has extended its support so that a government could be formed in the state.

“There is no change. The Indian Union Muslim League Tamil Nadu State Committee is still in the DMK-led alliance. We have supported TVK to form a government... Without our support, they cannot form the government. We have to support democratic values in Tamil Nadu... We discussed this with them (DMK),” IUML leader K. M. K. Mohammed Abubacker was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Vijay, accompanied by senior TVK leaders, submitted letters of support from 120 MLAs to the Governor.

TVK supporters celebrate

Several workers and supporters of TVK celebrated the development and burst firecrackers outside the party’s headquarters in Chennai.

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First non-Dravidian CM of Tamil Nadu after 59 years

Vijay will be sworn in as the first non-Dravadian Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after 59 years. It is unclear over the number of ministers who will be inducted into the Cabinet alongside him.